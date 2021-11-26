Sports betting drives 20% boost for Deadwood casinos

DEADWOOD, S.D. (AP) — The addition of sports betting helped drive a 20% revenue increase for Deadwood casinos in October, according to new state data.

The Rapid City Journal reported Friday that a report from the South Dakota Commission on Gaming shows the casinos generated 20.54% more revenue last month than in October 2020. Gamblers shelled out more than $116 million for slots, $8.3 million for table game bets and $815,036 in sports bets.

Sports betting became legal in South Dakota in July. Betting began in early September after the gaming commission approved a list of sporting events that gamblers can wager on, including the Olympics, professional and college sports. Five Deadwood casinos offered sports betting in October, paying out just over $98,000. Most bets were placed on professional and college football.

Overall, gamblers spent almost $1.3 billion in Deadwood casinos through the first 10 months of the year. That's up nearly 40% from 2021, when the COVID-19 pandemic forced casinos to close temporarily.

Slot machines paid out more than $10.8 million in winnings and table games yielded almost $1.5 million in winnings, mostly from blackjack and house-banked poker, according to the report.

