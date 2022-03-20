 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

State officials euthanize 85K birds amid avian flu outbreak

State officials have euthanized 85,000 birds in hopes of containing an avian flu outbreak at two factory farms

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — State officials have euthanized 85,000 birds in hopes of containing an avian flu outbreak at two factory farms.

South Dakota Public Broadcasting reported Saturday that the outbreaks occurred at farms in Charles Minx County in the southeastern portion of the state. The disease was found in turkeys at the facilities although other poultry in close contact with the turkeys were euthanized as well.

Assistant State Veterinarian Mendell Miller said the state doesn’t release the names of facilities experiencing outbreaks. Miller said two other sites are under investigation for possible avian flu. Those counties will be identified if tests come back positive.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has been reporting avian flu in wild birds, commercial facilities and backyard coops in multiple states since January. The first case was reported in South Dakota on March 6.

