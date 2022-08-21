 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State officials say officer justified in fatal shooting

South Dakota authorities say a Sioux Falls officer was justified in using in shooting and killing a man last month who fired a gun at a police drone during a standoff

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota authorities say a Sioux Falls officer was justified in shooting and killing a man last month who fired a gun at a police drone during a standoff.

The South Dakota Attorney General's office and the state Division of Criminal Investigation reviewed the July 3 shooting of 57-year-old Glenn Nisich after it happened.

The Sioux Falls Argus Leader reports that officials said officers were trying to arrest Nisich and serve a search warrant in connection with a fatal shooting at a rural Minnehaha County home that happened one day earlier when the standoff happened. Police were negotiating with him before he fired toward the drone, the marksmen's area and occupied homes. A SWAT team member fired twice in response, hitting Nisich once and killing him.

Attorney General Mark Vargo said in a statement Friday that police “exhausted every reasonable option to safely bring Nisich into custody on his warrant before his statements and actions made it clear that deadly force was required.”

In addition to the 63-year-old man who died after the shooting Nisich was a suspect in, a second man was also seriously hurt.

