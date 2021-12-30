 Skip to main content
AP

State records highest number of active COVID cases in year

South Dakota has recorded the highest number of active COVID-19 cases in more than a year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota has recorded the highest number of active COVID-19 cases in more than a year.

The Sioux Falls Argus Leader reported state health officials reported 8,323 active cases on Thursday, the most since Dec. 21, 2020, when the state had 8,373 active cases. That was the last time the state had seen more than 8,000 active cases until Thursday.

COVID-19 patents occupied 240 hospital beds on Thursday, with 74 in intensive care and 52 on ventilators.

Another 381 people received a first vaccine dose. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 61 percent of the state’s eligible population is now fully vaccinated.

