State revokes former teacher's creds over sexual remarks

The state Department of Education has revoked a former middle school teacher’s credentials after a student accused him of making inappropriate sexual remarks.

The Argus Leader reported Friday that the state revoked Jalen Boyd’s teaching certificate on Feb. 4.

According to the revocation order, Boyd was a teacher at Whittier Middle School in Sioux Falls. The school district received reports from a female student in April that Boyd played a game with her in which players decide who they’d like to marry, have sex with or kill. The student also alleged that Boyd made comments about students’ bodies and rated students and staff members’ attractiveness.

Boyd was fired in May. According to the revocation order, he told district officials in October that he was fine with the state revoking his teaching certificate because he no longer wanted to pursue a teaching career.

