State Supreme Court reverses pit bull conviction

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Supreme Court says a man convicted of owning dangerous dogs wasn’t afforded due process.
The Argus Leader reported the court reversed Christopher Alexander’s conviction on Thursday.
The newspaper reported that Alexander’s neighbor pointed a firearm at two of Alexander’s pit bulls after the dogs confronted him in March 2020. He didn’t fire and Alexander’s girlfriend called the dogs back.
Sheriff’s deputies impounded the dogs and Alexander was charged with having a potentially dangerous animal. A judge found Alexander guilty.
The justices found there wasn’t enough evidence to support the conviction and Alexander wasn’t afforded due process because the judge relied only upon a police officer’s determination that an animal was dangerous.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.