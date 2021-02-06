Staying in shape during COVID-19 pandemic can be challenging

“I did not enjoy it all, because it was hard to feel the same atmosphere as being at the gym,” he said. “I can definitely say I did not work out as much or as hard from home.”

Working out from home does not have to be an exact replica of your pre-COVID routine at the gym. Walking, running or biking can present a challenge and it is even possible to maintain during the winter months with the proper gear and preparation.

But for those who do not want to get out during the winter, purchasing inexpensive workout items online such as resistance bands and pull-up bars could help, according to tips from the Cleveland Clinic.

Cleveland Clinic notes that even utilizing items around the house or performing movements that do not require equipment helps, as well as using online home workout videos on YouTube.

Another important aspect in remaining healthy and to keep weight gain under control is to remember to monitor your daily food intake.

Krogstead recommends focusing on portion sizes, meal planning and avoiding sugary food to stick with your plan to achieve the goals set.

Snacking and overeating during the early stages of the pandemic was one of the hardest parts for Anderson.