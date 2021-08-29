Storm downs power lines, trees in southeastern South Dakota

LENNOX, S.D. (AP) — Residents in a southeastern South Dakota town were cleaning up Sunday from a storm that toppled trees and power lines and damaged the roof of the high school, officials said.

The National Weather Service said it will survey the Lennox area to see what caused the damage Saturday night in the town of about 2.500 people located 20 miles southwest of Sioux Falls. No injuries have been reported.

“We do know that we have damage down in those areas and some indications on radar that this was caused by a tornado, but we really want to get some people down in the area to make sure of it,” weather service meteorologist Matt Dux said.

Lennox resident Drew Sweeter said the storm lasted about 15 minutes.

“My four-year-old and I tried making a hightail run to my parents but as soon as we walked out the door we saw a wall of clouds and winds,” Sweeter said. “As soon as I saw that, the sirens went off and it kind of got a little scary right away.”

Lincoln County Emergency Manager Harold Timmerman said there was “major tree damage” to roofs, vehicles and other structures in town. A contractor was assessing the damage at the high school, he said.

Officials reported that two semi-trailer trucks were blown over on Interstate 29 in southeastern South Dakota.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0