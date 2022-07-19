 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Stormy year in South Dakota so far, warnings set record

The National Weather Service says severe weather so far this year in South Dakota has been an anomaly

  • 0

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) — The National Weather Service says severe weather so far this year in South Dakota has been an anomaly.

The weather service issued 561 severe thunderstorm warnings in the state as of July 5. That's 131 more than 2007, when the previous record for that timeframe was set.

“But you know, this is just the first half of the season, so you got to kind of take that into account comparing that to the previous seasons,” said Ryan Vipond, NWS meteorologist in Aberdeen.

While there does appear to be an increasing trend in the number of severe thunderstorms, the National Weather Service says it’s important to note that the way storms are predicted has become more precise and that the standards have changed over time, South Dakota Public Broadcasting reported.

People are also reading…

State climatologist Laura Edwards said it’s too early to say what's causing the increase in storms this year.

“The research I’ve read and followed in the last several years has not led to any distinct tie between frequency or intensity of summer severe weather with climate change,” Edwards said. “Most of the research, so far, up into this point has been inconclusive as far as summer severe weather and relation to climate change in our region.”

The National Weather Service agrees that there's currently no clear cause for this year’s increase in severe weather.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, South Dakota Public Broadcasting.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Huge underground search for mysterious dark matter begins

Huge underground search for mysterious dark matter begins

Scientists have begun a new search for mysterious dark matter in a former gold mine a mile underground. Dark matter makes up most of the mass of the universe but scientists don't know what it is. The hope is that the experiment will block most of the radiation that is constantly flying through the universe, allowing only dark matter particles to slip through and light up a pool of liquid xenon held in a titanium tank. Scientists announced Thursday that the five-year, $60 million experiment in South Dakota finally got underway two months ago after a delay caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

South Dakota identifies first monkeypox case

South Dakota Health officials say a man from the eastern part of the state has contracted the state’s first assumed case of monkeypox, a disease that has emerged in more than 50 countries and 41 U.S. states. The state public health lab identified the infection and forwarded the case to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation. Common symptoms include fever, fatigue, headaches, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, and a rash. Some people in the current outbreak have only reported rashes, which typically are found on the hands, feet, face or genitals.

Judge strikes down most of Minnesota's abortion restrictions

Judge strikes down most of Minnesota's abortion restrictions

A judge has declared most of Minnesota’s restrictions on abortion unconstitutional, including the state’s mandatory 24-hour waiting period and a requirement that both parents be notified before a minor can get an abortion. Ramsey County Judge Thomas Gilligan on Monday also struck down Minnesota’s requirements that only physicians can perform abortions, and that abortions after the first trimester must be performed in hospitals. Gilligan issued the ruling in a lawsuit from abortion rights groups that argued the restrictions were unconstitutional under a landmark 1995 Minnesota Supreme Court ruling. Opponents of abortion rights are calling on Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison to appeal.

Man sentenced to 40 years for fatal attack in St. Francis

A man accused of a fatal attack after breaking into a St. Francis home last year has been sentenced to 40 years in federal prison. A federal judge also ordered 23-year-old Isaiah Young to serve five years of supervised release for second-degree murder. Lange on Thursday imposed a 10 year sentence for assault with a dangerous weapon to run concurrently with the 40-year term. Prosecutors say Young broke into a house in St. Francis on Jan. 24, 2021 and assaulted a couple sleeping in a bedroom. Young used a hammer and a knife in the attack. The woman died of her injuries. The man survived.

Watch Now: Related Video

COVID scars for sickest survivors, families

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News