Student hits half-court shot to win $10,000

A University of South Dakota student has nailed the shot of a lifetime

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A University of South Dakota student has nailed the shot of a lifetime.

The Argus Leader reported that USD student Mary Margaret Borer hit a half-court shot at halftime of South Dakota State’S 89-79 win over South Dakota at Sanford Coyote Sports Center on Saturday. The shot won her $10,000.

Borer started running forward from the three-point line and released the ball several steps over the half-court line. The ball banked off the glass and went in. The crowd erupted with cheers.

