 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Students evacuated following explosion, fire at high school

Officials say a fire that caused students to evacuate the high school in Miller has been extinguished

  • Updated
  • 0

MILLER, S.D. (AP) — A fire that caused students to evacuate the high school in Miller Wednesday has been extinguished, according to officials.

The Hand County Sheriff’s Office says an explosion and fire occurred in the agriculture workshop at the school.

School board chairwoman Natalie Bertsch said no injuries were reported.

Emergency Management Director Arlen Gortmaker says an investigation is now beginning into what triggered that incident, KELO-TV reported.

People living several blocks from the school said they heard the explosion and saw smoke coming from the roof of the school.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KELO-TV.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The Great Wall of China seen from the Olympic bubble

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News