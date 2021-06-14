Sturgis native ready for Olympic taekwondo after virus delay

“There have been other athletes that have been facing these same conditions. The only thing we can do is control what we can control, and we’ll see what happens in Tokyo,” McPherson said.

McPherson said training for this year’s Olympics has been unique.

“I have tried to compartmentalize my motions and the way I approach this Olympics. It’s really about focusing on my performance rather than what’s going to happen come Tokyo, especially since there ha been rumors going on as whether or not the Tokyo Olympics is going to happen.”

The pandemic has caused changes to travel plans.

“We fly out the second week of July (16th or 17th), basically 10 days before I compete. We will be all the way until I compete on July 26, and then we fly out as soon as we are done competing, the very next day,” McPherson said.

There are changes to how time is spent at the Olympic Village.