Summer school helps Indigenous students prepare for college

“I’m a caring person, I love to be a mentor and teach people. It surprised me this year that I have that in me,” Eagle said. “Being an upper-level student talking to first-years, I came to the realization that I love to help people like that. It amazes me — I didn’t think I’d be interested in that until I came here.”

One of his favorite aspects of the program is the Friday family nights, where students come together after work and class for a home-cooked meal prepared by different groups of classmates to relax and have fun. There is also a series of guest speakers who tell stories about the Indigenous history of the Black Hills and Great Plains.

A recent program was about the Battle of Greasy Grass, or Little Big Horn.

“A lot of us took a lot of information away from that. It’s empowering aside from just relaxing,” Eagle said. “You get to hang out, learn about people’s backgrounds… it’s really a mutual exchange of empowerment from the students and guest speakers.”

He said he tries to emphasize to people that the students are not pawns of the Crazy Horse Memorial, just being used for their labor as part of the internship. Eagle said students are learning how to be professional employees.