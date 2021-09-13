Super Slide sale: Amusement park on the market in Bismarck

The other rides the Fleckensteins have added come from a variety of places. The family gets ideas at an international amusement park convention, and they’ve had luck purchasing attractions from other places with rides. The carousel, for example, came from a shopping mall in New Jersey and the Ferris wheel from the boardwalk in Atlantic City.

Richard Fleckenstein briefly put up a “for sale” sign on the Super Slide in 2018. He fielded calls from local reporters and from a few prospective buyers, but a deal did not materialize.

The land belongs to the Bismarck Parks and Recreation District, which has leased it to the Fleckensteins. The park district would look to continue that relationship with any new owners, Executive Director Randy Bina said.

“We are very pleased with the Super Slide,” he said. “Richard and his family have done a tremendous job running the amusement park. It really adds to the overall amenities we have in Sertoma Park.”

The amusement park is free to walk into, and rides require one to three tickets, which each cost 80 cents. The slide gives more than 200,000 rides each year. The park employs 31 people this summer.