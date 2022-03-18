Supreme Court: Board had authority to reject large hog farm

REDFIELD, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Supreme Court agrees that a Spink County board had the authority to reject an application for a large-scale hog operation in 2018.

The high court's decision upholds a lower court ruling which rejected calls for additional testimony in the case.

Arrow Farms, in 2017, applied for a conditional use permit to operate a concentrated animal feeding operation, also called a CAFO, which would include more than 7,500 hogs. Arrow Farms said it met setbacks required by the county, South Dakota Public Broadcasting reported.

The Spink County Board of Adjustment rejected the permit which led to a lawsuit by Preston Miles. He alleged the board's denial was arbitrary and that its members were biased against him and his project.

Some of the board members say they rejected the permit over concerns about foul odors emanating from the operation.

The Supreme Court said the board members did not have a disqualifying interest in the permit hearing.

