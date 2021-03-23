Texting 911 now an option in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakotans now have the option to text 911 when they're unable to make a 911 call.

The text, like a phone call, will be routed to a local dispatch center. The new texting option is part of the state's 9-1-1 Coordination Program.

“Text-to-9-1-1 should only be used in an emergency when you can’t call 9-1-1,” said Craig Price, cabinet secretary for the South Dakota Department of Public Safety. “The Text-to-9-1-1 option would be good to use if speaking out loud would put the caller in danger or if the caller is deaf, hard of hearing or speech impaired.”

Officials said texting should only be used when someone can’t safely make a voice call, such as in situations involving an active shooter, domestic violence or a home invasion. Texting to 911 can also be used by people who lose the ability to speak because of a medical crisis.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety issued some guidelines, including first texting location and type of emergency. Photo or video texts cannot be received by dispatchers.

Texting to 911 is not yet fully activated in Todd County.

