The Latest: 2 dead in Texas amid subfreezing cold

The Latest on winter weather across the U.S. (all times local):

HOUSTON — Officials in Texas say two people are dead likely because of the subfreezing temperatures that have caused massive power outages across the state.

As nightfall threatened to plummet temperatures again into single digits, officials warned that homes still without power would likely not have heat until at least Tuesday, as frustration mounted and the state’s electric grid came under growing demand and criticism.

“Things will likely get worse before they get better,” said Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, the top elected official in the county of nearly 5 million people around Houston.

Law enforcement reported two men were found dead along Houston-area roadways. Causes of death were pending, but officials said the subfreezing temperatures were likely to blame.

———

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health announced the state’s first storm-related death Monday evening after a 50-year-old Lafayette Parish resident slipped on ice and fatally hit his head on the ground.

The victim was not immediately identified.