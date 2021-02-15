The Latest: More utilities start rolling blackouts

State-run COVID-19 vaccination sites and testing clinics will be closed Tuesday.

State officials were reaching out by phone to reschedule everyone for appointments later in the week.

MINNEAPOLIS — The National Weather Service says several cities are experiencing record lows amid a winter storm that's dropping snow and ice in a huge swath of the U.S.

The weather station in Hibbing/Chisholm, Minnesota, saw a record low of minus 38 degrees, while Sioux Falls, South Dakota, hit minus 26 degrees.

La Crosse, Wisconsin, reached a record low of minus 19.

In Dallas, the low could drop to just 1 degree Monday. The weather has prompted a power emergency in Texas, where rotating power outages were initiated by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky officials urged people to stay off the roads after one round of wintry weather hit the state and another was forecast to start Monday afternoon.

“We already have some accidents on our roadways,” Gov. Andy Beshear said during a morning news conference. “It is slick and it is dangerous.”