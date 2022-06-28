Third person pleads not guilty to kidnap, carjacking in SD

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A third person accused of kidnapping an FBI employee and taking his car in South Dakota has pleaded not guilty to federal charges.

Lourdes Bonilla, 23, made her initial appearance before federal Magistrate Judge Daneta Wollmann last Friday when she entered the plea to kidnapping, carjacking and brandishing a firearm during a violent crime.

Twenty-four-year-old Juan Francisco Alvarez-Sorto and 27-year-old Deyvin Morales also pleaded not guilty to the charges earlier this month. All three were indicted in May.

According to the indictment, the defendants kidnapped FBI victim specialist Curt Lauinger while he was working near Red Shirt on May 6. They are accused of taking the victim’s car by force and showing a rifle during the crime.

The indictment accuses the defendants of aiding and abetting each other in committing the alleged crimes.

A trial date of Aug. 16 has been set.

