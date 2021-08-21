 Skip to main content
Three arrested following Pierre standoff
AP

Three arrested following Pierre standoff

  • Updated
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Three people are in custody following a standoff in Pierre.

Law enforcement was following up on leads Friday that a 33-year-old man wanted for a violating a court-ordered furlough release was at an apartment complex in Pierre.

Authorities arrested the man following a brief standoff. He could face new charges of obstructing a law enforcement officer and second-degree escape.

Two others are facing charges. A 36-year-old suspect is accused of obstructing a law enforcement officer, KELO-TV reported.

The Hughes County Sheriff’s Department says a 27-year-old man jumped from a second-story window at the apartment as officers entered. He is being held on unrelated outstanding warrants.

