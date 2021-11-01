Three killed in head-on crash in Beadle County

WOLSEY, S.D. (AP) — Three people have died in a weekend crash in eastern South Dakota.

According to the state Highway Patrol, two SUVs collided head-on Saturday afternoon on Highway 14 in Beadle County. A preliminary investigation indicates a 40-year-old man driving a Chevy Tahoe crossed the center line and struck a Toyota Rav4 southeast of Wolsey, the patrol said.

The Tahoe driver, the 55-year-old woman driving Rav4 and a 78-year-old passenger in her vehicle were killed in the crash. The victims have not been identified.

All three were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The patrol said all were wearing seat belts.

Traffic was detoured at the crash site for about four hours.

