Thune criticizes Biden's border policy, says wall is needed

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — U.S. Sen. John Thune is piling on criticism of President Joe Biden’s immigration strategy, insisting after visiting the border in South Texas that he’s convinced a wall is necessary.

The Republican from South Dakota and other GOP senators last week toured a federal migrant facility in Donna, Texas, and spoke with members of the U.S. Border Patrol. As Democrats in Congress look to pass immigration reforms, the border trip gave Republicans a chance to criticize Biden's approach and call for beefed up security.

“Right now, it’s just chaos,” Thune said. “We need some order.”

The No. 2 Senate Republican told the Associated Press on Sunday that there is appetite among GOP senators for an initiative passed in the House that would offer a process for immigrants brought to the country illegally as children to obtain U.S. citizenship. But he indicated that Republicans will push for concessions, such as resuming border wall construction and reinstituting former President Donald Trump's policy of making asylum seekers wait in Mexico.