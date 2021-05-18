 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thune has primary challenger for US Senate seat
0 comments
AP

Thune has primary challenger for US Senate seat

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A man who describes himself as a ranch-raised South Dakotan plans to challenge John Thune for his U.S. Senate seat in next year's Republican primary.

Mark Mowry doesn't come from the world of politics. Mowry's career path includes music, writing, communications and education.

The husband and father of four grown children says he's running on an “America First” platform.

“The moorings of our republic are built on the strength of family. I will not vote in a manner that compromises the strength of the nuclear family,” Mowry said. “I believe we have been bamboozled by the pandemic. I will support every effort to reopen every aspect of our economy to run at full strength again, without regard to the world’s blessings or curses. We need to take up the helm if we are to maintain a republic."

He and his wife took their children to India in 1993 for a mission trip and ended up working and serving there for the next 20 years.

Mowry said he does not support defunding law enforcement, but does support managing protests with stronger measures and tough protections of the nation’s borders. He said he believes in small federal government and less federal regulations, the Rapid City Journal reported.

Thune was first elected to the Senate in 2004 and currently serves as minority whip.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Rapid City Journal.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH adviser makes appeal to young to get vaccinated

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News