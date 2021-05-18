Thune has primary challenger for US Senate seat

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A man who describes himself as a ranch-raised South Dakotan plans to challenge John Thune for his U.S. Senate seat in next year's Republican primary.

Mark Mowry doesn't come from the world of politics. Mowry's career path includes music, writing, communications and education.

The husband and father of four grown children says he's running on an “America First” platform.

“The moorings of our republic are built on the strength of family. I will not vote in a manner that compromises the strength of the nuclear family,” Mowry said. “I believe we have been bamboozled by the pandemic. I will support every effort to reopen every aspect of our economy to run at full strength again, without regard to the world’s blessings or curses. We need to take up the helm if we are to maintain a republic."

He and his wife took their children to India in 1993 for a mission trip and ended up working and serving there for the next 20 years.