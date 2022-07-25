 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Tim Giago, trailblazing Native American journalist, dies

Tim Giago, the founder of the first independently owned Native American newspaper in the United States, has died at age 88, his former wife says

  • 0
Obit Giago

In this photo dated May of 2022, Tim Giago, editor of Native Sun News Today, is pictured in his Rapid City, South Dakota office. Giago is Oglala Lakota. Giago, the founder of the first independently owned Native American newspaper in the United States, has died at age 88, his former wife says.

Tim Giago, the founder of the first independently owned Native American newspaper in the United States, has died at age 88, his former wife said.

Giago, who died at Monument Health in Rapid City, South Dakota, on Sunday, created an enduring legacy during his more than four decades of work in South Dakota journalism, his colleagues said.

Giago, who was a member of the Oglala Lakota tribe, founded The Lakota Times with his first wife, Doris, in 1981, and quickly showed that he wasn't afraid to challenge those in power and advocate for American Indians, she said.

Launching the paper, even years after the 1973 Wounded Knee siege between U.S. marshals and the Native American Movement, was challenging because wounds still existed on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation and in South Dakota, Doris Giago said.

Tim Giago blamed the American Indian Movement for violence on the reservation. Windows at the paper were broken and the office was firebombed.

People are also reading…

“And through it all, Tim never backed down,” said Doris Giago, who was married to him from 1979 to 1986.

The Lakota Times was eventually renamed Indian Country Today. In a July 2021 interview with the paper, Giago recounted that tense period and “some of the hard things that came out of work.”

"One night got in my pickup and somebody put a bullet through my windshield and just missed my head,” Giago told the newspaper. “So, I mean, if that’s what it took to get the freedom of the press going on the reservation, I guess that’s what it took.”

Giago, a 1991 Nieman Fellow at Harvard University, wrote years later that while he was working as a reporter for the Rapid City Journal, he was bothered by the fact that although he had been born and raised on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, he was seldom given an opportunity to do news stories about the people of the reservation.

“One editor told me that I would not be able to be objective in my reporting. I replied, ‘All of your reporters are white. Are they objective when covering the white community?”'

The Giagos started the Lakota Times in a former beauty shop on the reservation, with no real training on the business side of newspapering, Doris Giago recalled.

“They gave us six months to succeed. They didn't think we would last after that. We learned from our mistakes,” she said.

In 1992, he changed the paper’s name to Indian Country Today to reflect its national coverage of Native American news and issues. He sold the paper to the Oneida Nation in 1998.

Two years later he founded The Lakota Journal and in 2009, he founded the Native Sun News, based in Rapid City, South Dakota.

"He always pushed for more, reaching for an even better way to serve Native American people with news. So after Lakota Times it was Indian Country Today. Then Lakota Journal. Then Native Sun News. He never lost his vision about how important it is for a community to have a journalistic recording of itself,” said Mark Trahant, Indian Country Today's editor-at-large.

Giago founded the Native American Journalists Association and served as its first president. He was also the first Native American to be inducted into the South Dakota Newspaper Hall of Fame.

Even though Giago's work had critics, they still respected him “for doing his job and protecting Native people,” Indian Country Today editor Jourdan Bennett-Begaye said.

“Nothing could stop him. What I really admired about him was his fearlessness,” she said.

Survivors include his wife, Jackie Giago; a sister, Lillian; 12 children and numerous grandchildren. Funeral arrangements were pending.

This story has been corrected to show that Giago was a 1991 Nieman Fellow at Harvard University.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Stormy year in South Dakota so far, warnings set record

The National Weather Service says severe weather so far this year in South Dakota has been an anomaly. The weather service issued 561 severe thunderstorm warnings in the state as of July 5. That’s 131 more than 2007, when the previous record for that timeframe was set. While there does appear to be an increasing trend in the number of severe thunderstorms, the National Weather Service says it’s important to note that the way storms are predicted has become more precise and that the standards have changed over time. State climatologist Laura Edwards says there's no distinct tie between severe weather in South Dakota and climate change.

EXPLAINER: Challenge pending to North Dakota abortion ban

EXPLAINER: Challenge pending to North Dakota abortion ban

North Dakota’s only abortion clinic has gone to court seeking to block a trigger law banning abortion in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's reversal of a national right to abortion. The state lawsuit from the Red River Women's Clinic is asking a judge to declare the state ban unconstitutional — or at least to extend the July 28 date when it would take effect. Legal experts and even clinic supporters acknowledge the suit may just delay the inevitable. Clinic director Tammi Kromenaker has said she will move operations a short distance away to Moorhead, Minnesota, if the litigation is unsuccessful. The clinic’s patients come mostly from North Dakota, Minnesota and South Dakota.

Sister: Hiker who died in Badlands was on graduation trip

The sister of a man who died hiking in the Badlands says that he was camping as part of a trip to celebrate his college graduation when he became lost and ran out of water. The Pennington County Sheriff's Office tweeted that Maxwell Right died in the park on Wednesday. Right's sister, Lucille, says her brother and a friend had broken camp in the park but got lost. Right called his parents, who called the National Park Service for help. The sheriff's office initially said Right and his friend were hiking a trail featured in a social media challenge, but later clarified to say they had been following a trail on a hiking app. Lucille Right said her brother and his friend weren't taking part in any challenge.

Noem, Smith agree to September gubernatorial debate

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and state Rep. Jamie Smith, the Democratic lawmaker challenging her in the November election for governor, agreed Wednesday to a September debate in Rapid City. The Republican governor’s campaign says she will participate in just one debate. She accepted an invitation for one co-hosted by Dakota News Now and KOTA/KEVN on Sept. 30. Smith immediately told The Associated Press he would participate and criticized Noem for not participating in more face-to-face exchanges. Noem is running for reelection after a first term that vaulted her into national prominence among Republicans for her mostly hands-off approach to COVID-19 restrictions. Smith is trying to challenge her for seeming to have political ambitions beyond South Dakota.

South Dakota identifies first monkeypox case

South Dakota Health officials say a man from the eastern part of the state has contracted the state’s first assumed case of monkeypox, a disease that has emerged in more than 50 countries and 41 U.S. states. The state public health lab identified the infection and forwarded the case to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation. Common symptoms include fever, fatigue, headaches, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, and a rash. Some people in the current outbreak have only reported rashes, which typically are found on the hands, feet, face or genitals.

Watch Now: Related Video

Historic Roman ship found during dive off coast of Italy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News