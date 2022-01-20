Tourism has record-breaking year in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota had a record number of visitors in 2021, making it the first state to fully recover to pre-pandemic levels, according the tourism officials.

The state Department of Tourism says visitors spent more than $4.4 billion last year, generating $160 million in tax revenue for the state and $184 million for local governments.

“We have to remember that tourism is generating sales tax and other taxes that fund things like fire fighters and law enforcement and help with infrastructure,” said Jim Hagen, South Dakota secretary of tourism. “It’s an important part of our economy. Without those visitors, our economy would look really different.”

Tourism also supports over 54,000 jobs across the state, according to a news release from the department.

South Dakota’s visitor spending saw an increase of 30% from 2020, the Argus Leader reported. The amount spent per trip also increased from $282 in 2020 to $323 in 2021, according to tourism officials.

Hagen said research showed tourists were seeking vacations with wide open spaces, national parks, mountains and rural areas, making South Dakota a travel destination.

Hagen is optimistic tourism demand will continue through 2022. Market research shows people still want the same kind of vacation — mountains, rural spaces and national parks to explore. That won’t change for another five to 10 years, Hagen added.

“We’ve sort of turned a corner with the American traveling public. They just want to get out and travel,” Hagen said.

