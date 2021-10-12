Trace Adkins cancels November concert in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Country singer Trace Adkins has canceled a November concert in South Dakota.

The Rapid City Journal reported Monday that Adkins was scheduled to perform in at the Deadwood Mountain Grand resort on Nov. 11. His management team issued a statement saying he had to cancel the concert because he’s been cast in a television show called “Monarch,” due to premiere on Fox in January.

Fox’s website describes the show as an “epic, multi-generational musical drama about America’s first family of country music.” Adkins will star opposite Susan Sarandon and Anna Friel.

The resort said it hopes to reschedule Adkins' concert in 2022.

