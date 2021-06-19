Tragic accident doesn't keep paraplegic woman from dream job

One of the first questions Nixon asked in the intensive care unit when she was able to communicate was, “Can I still draw?”

“Miraculously … I still have my hands and my brain. I feel so fortunate I didn’t have a traumatic brain injury,” she said. “It was like the universe saying, ‘Stop puttering around and do your art.’

“It’s been a strange mixed blessing. I’ve been able to dive into Tiny & Snail, and this book opportunity came up,” she said. “It’s kind of amazing what can happen out of tragedy.”

Nixon spent about 2-1/2 years working on the book illustrations, which she hand draws aided by the program Procreate on her iPad. Her own dog, a Chihuahua-terrier mix named Lucy, inspired the illustrations for the dog in “Best Day Ever!” Nixon said she also had photos of herself taken doing various activities, and she referenced those as she drew the boy for the story.