Trial continues for teen accused of murder in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — The trial of a man accused in a fatal shooting in Rapid City more than three years ago continues Monday in Pennington County.

Ronald Black Cloud, 17, is being tried in adult court for second-degree murder in the death of 43-year-old Nathan Graham.

The victim's widow, Shayla Colbert-Brown, testified Friday that her husband picked her up from work the night of Aug. 17, 2018 and they returned home to watch a movie, then heard a knock on their door.

Colbert-Graham said she thought the person at the door was her son, Kyliel Colbert, assuming that he may have locked himself out of the house. But, she said instead her son's acquaintances were standing outside, Ross Johnson and Black Cloud. Johnson had not been allowed on the property after he was caught drinking with Colbert, the Rapid City Journal reported.

Graham came to the door and told the two to leave, then got into a shoving match with Johnson who lifted his shirt to reveal a gun, Colbert-Graham testified. Johnson gave the gun to Black Cloud and told him to shoot Graham. The victim was shot in the head and declared brain dead the following day.

Johnson was sentenced to 20 years in prison in June after he pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and being an accessory to the second-degree murder.

