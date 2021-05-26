Trial date set for attorney general in fatal crash

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A trial date has been set for the South Dakota attorney general who struck and killed a man along a Hyde County highway.

Jason Ravnsborg will go on trial Aug. 26 on three misdemeanor charges, including careless driving, operating a vehicle while on an electronic device and driving outside of his lane. Two days have been set aside for the trial in Hughes County.

The state Department of Public Safety says Ravnsborg was distracted the night of Sept. 12, swerved out of his lane near Highmore and struck 55-year-old Joe Boever who was walking on the shoulder with a flashlight.

Investigators say Boever crashed headfirst through the windshield of Ravnsborg's car with his glasses landing inside the vehicle. Ravnsborg told officials he never saw Boever and thought he struck a deer.

Hughes County Sheriff Mike Volek responded to the scene and let Ravnsborg drive his car home to Pierre. Ravnsborg said they didn’t realize he hit and killed a person until he returned to the scene the next morning.

Gov. Kristi Noem, three law enforcement organizations and some legislators have called on Ravnsborg to resign.

Each charge against the attorney general carries a maximum penalty of 30 days in jail and a $500 fine.

