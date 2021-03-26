Tribe removes disputed coronavirus reservation checkpoints

The tribe established the checkpoints to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and barred some drivers from passing through or stopping on the reservation. Noem said the checkpoints on state and federal highways were illegal because they were interfering with interstate commerce.

The tribe argued in its lawsuit that the checkpoints were legal because the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that tribes can exercise civil jurisdiction over non-members regarding conduct that threatens health and welfare.

After Noem was unsuccessful in getting the checkpoints dismantled, she turned to the Trump administration for help.

The tribe's lawsuit accused the Trump administration of trying to coerce and threaten the tribe to remove the checkpoints or risk losing coronavirus funding and control over its police department.

The federal government filed a motion last September to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing that it was no longer relevant, in part because President Donald Trump could not be sued over his official work conduct.

There are about 8,600 people who live on the reservation. Bald Eagle said vaccines obtained through the Indian Health Service are available to tribal and non-tribal members who are age 18 or older.

