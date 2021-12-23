Tribes hope legal win will shift attention to health care

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Native American tribes across the Great Plains are hoping that a decisive legal victory will shift federal officials' attention to their struggle to obtain quality health care.

The Rapid City Tribune reported Wednesday that the U.S. Justice Department has dropped an appeal of a federal judge's 2020 ruling that the Indian Health Service must provide adequate health care to the South Dakota-based Rosebud Sioux Tribe as part of a treaty dating back to 1868.

The tribe sued after the agency, which is part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, closed its Rosebud emergency room in 2015, forcing tribal members to travel at least 50 miles to other hospitals.

The U.S. Department of Justice under the Trump administration appealed the ruling to the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The appellate court upheld the ruling in August, saying the federal government must provide competent health care for the tribe.

Rosebud Sioux Tribe attorney Tim Purdon tweeted on Monday that DOJ officials had informed him they've dropped the appeal.

Tribal advocates say they hope the victory will focus attention on the health care problems facing tribes across the country and encourage Congress to spend more money on tribal health care.

