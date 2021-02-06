Tripp County crash claims second victim

WINNER, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Tripp County that has claimed a second life.

Two female passengers suffered fatal injuries when the car in which they were riding collided with a pickup truck at the junction of Highways 44 and 46 east of Winner Wednesday.

A 29-year-old woman who was thrown from the car died Wednesday after being transported to a hospital. A 59-year-old woman died Thursday at Rapid City Hospital, according the Highway Patrol.

The pickup failed to come to a stop at the junction, according to officials. The 29-year-old male driver and the 30-year-old man driving the car suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital in Winner.

