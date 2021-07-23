 Skip to main content
Two bodies recovered from Missouri River near Pierre
AP

Two bodies recovered from Missouri River near Pierre

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The bodies of two people have been recovered from the Missouri River near Pierre.

Hughes County Sheriff Patrick Callahan said his department received a report about 11 p.m. Wednesday of two missing people who were last seen fishing near Farm Island.

Sheriff's deputies and Game, Fish and Parks conservation officers began a search of the area. Divers and drones from the Pierre Fire Department Rescue Squad and Hughes/Stanley County Emergency Management were also used in the search.

The missing individuals were recovered a short time later. Callahan says names of the victims are not being released and the incident remains an active investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

