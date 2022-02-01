 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Two defamation lawsuits filed by Rapid City man dismissed

A Pennington County judge has dismissed two defamation lawsuits filed by a Rapid City real estate investor who claimed his sister and the mother of his child both made false statements about him on social media

  • 0

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A Pennington County judge has dismissed two defamation lawsuits filed by a Rapid City real estate investor who claimed his sister and the mother of his child both made false statements about him on social media.

A judge recently dismissed the lawsuits with prejudice, meaning the same claims cannot be refiled.

According to the original complaint, Josiah LaFrance alleged that both Natalie LaFrance-Slack and Karli Shama made false statements with malice to damage his personal and professional reputations on social media.

LaFrance-Slack told the Rapid City Journal Monday that the cases recognize that posts made online should be true and purposeful and that people should be aware there are risks involved when telling the truth.

She said she wants her brother to have a successful career and wants him to have the ability to pay child support and be a good father.

People are also reading…

Josiah LaFrance was sentenced 180 days in jail and five years of probation for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for a domestic assault charge in October.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Rapid City Journal.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

NYC officers honor 2nd officer killed in Harlem

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News