Two killed in South Dakota crash were from Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says two people who died in a traffic crash last weekend near Rapid City were local residents.

Mark Cook Jr., 31, and Kayla Hamer, 30, were killed when their compact SUV Kia Niro collided with a GMC Yukon at an intersection Sunday afternoon. Cook and Hamer were pronounced dead at the scene. Their 5-year-old boy in the backseat was airlifted to a Rapid City hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Department officials say the Kia Niro had stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of Upper Spring Creek Road and Highway 79. The Kia drove into the intersection where it collided with a 2012 GMC Yukon which was southbound on Highway 79, authorities said.

The Yukon’s 16-year-old driver suffered minor injuries and was transported to a Rapid City hospital. A 14-year-old female passenger was not injured.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

