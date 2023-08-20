ELKTON, S.D. (AP) — Two people died when a car was struck by train in South Dakota, an accident that caused the train to derail and crash into a grain elevator.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol said the accident that happened Friday night remains under investigation. The names of the two victims, both of whom were in the car struck by the train, have not been released.

The patrol said a 2011 Kia Sorento was traveling south on South Dakota Highway 13 when it crashed through a warning arm at a train crossing and struck the train.

The car caught fire, trapping both people inside. Meanwhile, the train derailed and crashed into the grain elevator.

Both of the car's occupants were pronounced dead at the scene.