AP

Two people struck by pickup, one fatally, in Sioux Falls

Police are investigating a deadly pedestrian crash near downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Police are investigating a deadly pedestrian crash near downtown Sioux Falls.

Two people were crossing a street outside of the crosswalk when a pickup truck struck them about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. according to authorities.

One of the pedestrians, a 47-year-old Sioux Falls man, was taken to the hospital by ambulance where he later died. The second person was evaluated by emergency medics at the scene and cleared.

The Sioux Falls Police Department is still investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

