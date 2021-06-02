Union considers strike at meat plant that was virus hotspot

Union members will vote this week on the company's current contract offer. According to the union, the proposed contract starts employees off at $18 an hour and cuts a 15-minute break period. The union is pressing to start employees at $19 an hour, as well as avoid increases to employees’ health insurance premiums and allow more time for medical leave.

Smithfield Chief Administrative Officer Keira Lombardo said in a statement that the union’s comments were inaccurate. The company said that if union members rejected an offer scheduled for a vote Thursday, there were discussions about scheduling more meetings next week.

“It is unfortunate that the union has issued a statement that is, unquestionably, inaccurate,” Lombardo said. “Such tactics during an active and ongoing contract negotiation are a disservice to our many hard-working employees.”

If the contract is not approved, union members could then vote to consider striking, but that would not become an option until June 7, when a contract extension deadline expires.