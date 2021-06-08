Union vote authorizes strike at South Dakota pork plant

Lauritsen said the base rate of pay at most pork plants is now up to $19 an hour — an increase of about $3.60 from before the pandemic.

“We’re finally in a place where these workers are getting the raises they deserved for years,” he said.

The union wants Smithfield to match the starting rate of $19 an hour offered at a JBS pork plant 70 miles (110 kilometers) away in Worthington, Minnesota. Workers have said those wages, as well as a sudden boost in pay at fast-food chains or retail stores, have drawn employees away from the Smithfield plant and forced those left behind to work harder and longer.

Smithfield Foods did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

Motley did not offer a deadline for when a strike could happen, but said the union would wait until Smithfield makes a final contract offer.

Besides Sioux Falls, Smithfield is also in contract talks with the union at large plants in Crete, Nebraska and Tar Heel, North Carolina.

Associated Press writer Josh Funk contributed from Omaha, Nebraska.

