University to receive $11 million for cold weather research

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota School of Mines and Technology has been awarded an $11 million federal grant to develop better material and manufacturing technology to withstand cold weather.

South Dakota Mines will partner with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Cold Regions and Engineering Lab. The research will be done over five years and is aimed at developing better materials and technology to support the Army's military objectives in cold and remote regions.

U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds said funding for the project has been his top defense appropriation request for three years, the Rapid City Journal reported.

“I congratulate South Dakota School of Mines and the Army Corps of Engineers on this important collaborative research effort. Thanks to the work that has already begun, the conditions have been set for the research team to design enduring systems and processes for use in cold and remote conditions.”

Dr. Jim Rankin, president of South Dakota Mines, said the research is a win-win for the university and for national defense.

“It will aid our nation’s defense and it will lead to new technology, new materials and new manufacturing processes that will spin off into start-up companies right here in the Black Hills,” Rankin said. “This translates to more local high-paying jobs for our graduates and an economic boost to our community.”

