US judge blocks Nevada grazing; sage grouse totals dwindling

Nevada's Winecup-Gamble ranch was among 11 designated as demonstration projects in 2018 under the “Outcome-Based” initiative along with ranches in Oregon, Colorado, Idaho, Montana and Wyoming.

Sweitzer agreed with WildLands Defense’s argument the grazing levels approved for Winecup-Gamble in December are substantially higher than the average number of cattle that actually grazed there the past decade. The stay he ordered is akin to a temporary injunction in U.S. district court.

He said the agency ignored rangeland health assessments its own experts conducted in June when they determined the allotments “are not currently meeting the seasonal habitat needs of sage-grouse.”

USGS says the latest study is the most expansive ever on the declining status of the hen-sized bird considered an indicator species for the overall health of sagebrush-related ecosystems from the Rocky Mountains to the Sierra.

The Nevada project covers 1,460 square miles (3,781 square kilometers) of public and private land, including 860 miles (2,227 square kilometers) of federal land with priority grouse habitat. More than one-third of those U.S. lands are considered sage-grouse strongholds with the highest densities of grouse and other criteria key to the species' survival.