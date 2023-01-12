 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

US renames 5 places that used racist slur for a Native woman

The U.S. Department of the Interior has renamed five places in California, North Dakota, Tennessee and Texas that previously included a racist term for a Native American woman

  • 0
Offensive Place Names

FILE - In this photo released by the Office of the Secretary Department of the Interior, U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland speaks at the Sabinoso Wilderness in Las Vegas, N.M., July 17, 2021. The U.S. Department of the Interior renamed five places in four states that had featured a racist term for a Native American woman until Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.

 Felicia A. Salazar - hogp, U.S. Department of the Interior

The U.S. Department of the Interior announced Thursday that it has given new names to five places that previously included a racist term for a Native American woman.

The renamed sites are in California, North Dakota, Tennessee and Texas, completing a yearlong process to remove the historically offensive word “squaw” from geographic names across the country.

“Words matter, particularly in our work to ensure our nation’s public lands and waters are accessible and welcoming to people of all backgrounds,” Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said in a statement. She called the word “harmful.”

Haaland took office in 2021 and is the first Native American to lead a Cabinet agency.

People are also reading…

In September the Interior Department announced its final vote on proposals to change the names of nearly 650 sites that contained the word. The agency conducted an additional review of seven locations, all of which were considered unincorporated populated places. Five of those were changed in Thursday's announcement.

In western North Dakota, the new name Homesteaders Gap was selected by members of a small community as a nod to their local history.

Mark Fox, tribal chairman of the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation, welcomed the change, telling The Bismarck Tribune that the slur “really causes serious and strong emotions and resistance to that term.” In a statement to The Associated Press, he said it was long overdue and “we are pleased that the racially insensitive and offensive name has been removed.”

McKenzie County Commissioner Joel Brown, however, said many residents in the area “felt very strongly” in opposition to the switch. Brown, who is white, said he and others prefer as little interference from the federal government as possible because “generally we find they’re disconnected from what the culture and economy are out here.”

Two other newly named places are the California Central Valley communities of Loybas Hill, which translates to “Young Lady,” proposed by the Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians; and Yokuts Valley.

The others are Partridgeberry, Tennessee, and Lynn Creek, Texas.

The decision has long precedent. The Interior Department ordered the renaming of places with derogatory terms for Black and Japanese people in 1962 and 1974, respectively.

Last year alone, authorities renamed 28 Wisconsin sites to remove a racist word, a panel recommended the name change of a Colorado mountain tied to a massacre, and the federal government renamed hundreds of peaks, lakes, streams and other geographical features with racist and misogynistic terms.

Trisha Ahmed is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow her on Twitter: @TrishaAhmed15

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Texas oil worker dead after falling into ND pit

Authorities say a worker from Texas has died after falling at an oil rig site in North Dakota. Mountrail County Sheriff Corey Bristol says 42-year-old Daniel Navarrete of New Braunfels, Texas, fell through an open hatch Thursday in a pit at a Nabors Industries rig north of New Town. The Bismarck Tribune reports that other workers tried to rescue Navarrete and even drained the pit. But Navarrete died at the scene. Nabors Industries expressed condolences to the family and crews. Site owner and operator Devon Energy said the company is “devastated” and has shut down operations for the time being.

South Dakota $423M surplus will be top issue at Legislature

South Dakota $423M surplus will be top issue at Legislature

The South Dakota Legislature's nine-week session is slated to begin Tuesday with all eyes on what lawmakers might do with the state's $423 million surplus. Gov. Kristi Noem wants to use the money to cover repealing the state sales tax on groceries, a plan some of the state's staunchest Republicans oppose. Lawmakers also could revive a $200 million plan to cover utility infrastructure for new housing developments. Other priorities include updating the state prison system. Noem has called for building a new women's prison in Rapid City and a new men's prison in Sioux Falls.

County snow plow driver dies while clearing road

A Minnehaha County snow plow driver has died while clearing a road. The Sioux Falls Argus Leader reports the driver was helping a sheriff's deputy clear a road around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday when the driver suffered a medical emergency. The deputy tried to render aid and the driver was taken to a local hospital but later died. No other details have been released.

EPA, pipeline operator reach deal to clean up Kansas spill

EPA, pipeline operator reach deal to clean up Kansas spill

The Environmental Protection Agency announced Monday that it has reached an agreement with a pipeline operator to clean up a spill that dumped 14,000 bathtubs’ worth of crude oil into a rural Kansas creek. The agency said in a news release that the Dec. 7 rupture of the Keystone pipeline affected 3 1/2 miles of a creek as it flows through rural pastureland in Washington County, about 150 miles northwest of Kansas City. The order requires TC Oil Pipeline Operations Inc. to recover oil and oil-contaminated soil and vegetation and contain the further spread of oil in the creek.

Noem picks Mitchell superintendent to be education secretary

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has appointed the superintendent of the Mitchell School District to be the next Department of Education secretary. Joe Graves will assume his new role on Jan. 10. He replaces Secretary Tiffany Sanderson, who has taken a job as president of Lake Area Technical College. Graves has been the superintendent in Mitchell since 2000, and has been a superintendent of several Iowa school districts from 1991 to 2000. He started his teaching career in 1986.

Warning about aquifer's decline sets up big fight in Kansas

Warning about aquifer's decline sets up big fight in Kansas

Kansas water experts are warning that farmers and ranchers in the state's western half must stop pumping more water out of a vast aquifer than nature puts back each year or risk an economic collapse there. The warning is setting up a big and messy fight for the annual session of the Kansas Legislature set to open Monday. The Kansas Water Authority is telling lawmakers that Kansas needs to “halt” the depletion of the Ogallala Aquifer that covers roughly 175,000 square miles in parts of eight states. The warning has farmers, ranchers and powerful agriculture interests preparing to fight moves that they see as stripping them of control over water and potentially hurting their livelihoods.

Authorities seize horses following neglect allegations

An animal neglect investigation has led authorities to seize more than a dozen horses from a South Dakota home. The Rapid City Journal reports that the Pennington County Sheriff's Office seized 14 horses and two donkeys from the home just north of Rapid City on Thursday morning. The newspaper reported the animals were in a state of extreme neglect. A 72-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the case. A neighbor said last week that she's been calling the sheriff's office about the animals since June 2021. She said horses were starving and being housed in pens with dead horses.

Abortion rights bill fast-tracked in Minnesota to become law

Abortion rights bill fast-tracked in Minnesota to become law

A bill to strengthen abortion rights in Minnesota by codifying protections into state statutes has passed its first test. A House health panel approved the legislation 11-8 Thursday on just the third day of the 2023 session, and sent it to its next committee stop on an expedited path to a House floor vote. Backers hope to put the bill on Democratic Gov. Tim Walz’s desk by the end of the month. As lawmakers across the country begin to reconvene, they’re getting their first chances to take up key abortion proposals since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

AG creates council to advise on missing indigenous people

Attorney General Mark Vargo has created a council to advise him on missing and murdered indigenous people. The Rapid City Journal reports that indigenous people make up only 9% of South Dakota's population but 60% of people listed on the state's missing person's clearinghouse. The council will help create protocols for the state's new Missing and Murdered Indigenous People office. The office currently employs one person, coordinator Allison Morrisette, a member of the Oglala Sioux Tribe. She started in the position at the end of November and is based in Rapid City.

Wyoming governor: 'Make hay' and save amid near-$1B surplus

Wyoming governor: 'Make hay' and save amid near-$1B surplus

Wyoming's Republican governor is urging state lawmakers to save half of a nearly $1 billion surplus that follows a dramatic turnaround in the state's economy. Other fiscally flush states right now include Texas, Minnesota and Wisconsin, which have surpluses in the billions. Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon’s spending priorities outlined in his annual state of the state speech Wednesday include state employee raises. Last year, Wyoming was still clawing back from a deficit at one time projected to top $1 billion. Wyoming is a major oil and gas producer and high energy prices have turned the deficit into a sudden windfall.

Watch Now: Related Video

Why California’s floods won't end its historic drought

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News