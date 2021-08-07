Vermillion mayor wants more COVID-19 reports as school nears

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — The mayor of the city that's home to the University of South Dakota says the state needs to publish COVID-19 data more than once a week.

Vermillion Mayor Kelsey Collier-Wise says virus numbers from the South Dakota Department of Health are especially crucial as the city prepares for an influx of college students.

“We really need full information to be able to make these important decisions and for people to be able to make important individual decisions,” she says.

Collier-Wise says there are no specific COVID-19 regulations at the University of South Dakota.

“No, they are not required to be vaccinated,” she said. “I know there is going to be a big push as they come on to campus and we’re looking at ways we can help with that and participate in trying to encourage students to get vaccinated.”

Health department officials could not be reached for comment on Saturday.

Collier-Wise is anticipating 5,000 to 7,000 students moving to Vermillion this fall, South Dakota Public Broadcasting reported.

