Vet retiring after half a century of caring for animals

Cooper has seen a recent trend concerning the importance of domesticated animals, be they dogs, cats, birds or others that can be found in pet stores.

“Companion animals have gotten much more important over the 50 years that I’ve been in practice,” he said. “I’m not sure why, but I think pet owners appreciate our pets more than they did back in the ’70s. … Today, people would just as soon take their pet to their pediatrician. They’re part of the family.”

As a veterinarian, Cooper has earned many honors, including a merit award from Veterinary Economic Magazine and Reader’s Choice Awards from American News readers.

Since starting his practice, Cooper has helped more than 22,000 customers. He knows this because when he went to print off mailing address labels for his retirement party, he had 749 pages with 30 contacts per sheet.

Once he’s finished working, he plans to travel the U.S.

“Dr. Cooper is very blessed right now. He’s healthy and wants to do a lot of traveling, and that’s something (he’s) not afforded to himself to this point, so it’s going to be a new journey,” said Adonica Kunnen, a friend of Cooper’s.

But he won’t be permanently leaving town.