YANKTON, S.D. -- South Dakota authorities have identified a motorcycle rider who died of injuries sustained in a collision with another vehicle in Yankton.
The South Dakota Department of Public Safety said that James Schirmacher, 55, died Sunday after the collision, which occurred Thursday afternoon.
Schirmacher was riding a 2003 Harley Davidson FLHTI east on South Dakota Highway 50 when he collided with a westbound 2013 Honda Civic driving by Abigail Newman, 16, of Yankton, who was attempting to turn south onto Adkins Drive.
Schirmacher was not wearing a helmet. Newman was not injured and was wearing a seatbelt.