Virus, mild winter and supply issues have gardeners shopping

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Gardening products on the store shelves? In January?

That's the case at Lewis Drug in Sioux Falls, where Christmas trees and snow blowers are displayed next to the seed rack. There have been days when the store has sold snow blowers and mowers on the same day, said Lewis Drug garden buyer Doug Schroeder.

“So it's all part of living where we live,” Schroeder said.

Some of it is likely due to the mild winter, so far, but Schroeder said gardening really took root during the COVID-19 pandemic, as people quarantining at home looked for an outdoor activity they can take part in to pass the time.

“There are more and more people with COVID that have gotten into gardening than before,” Schroeder said.

Schroeder recommends gardeners buy early to get a jump on rising prices created by high demand and nationwide supply chain problems. He said many people have been trained to stock up in the winter because of the issues with product shortages.

Lynn Lundquist’s husband is already getting the itch to get into the garden.

“He looks at all the seed catalogs and starts to think what he wants to do and he’s planning his garden, he’ll have a nice garden,” Lundquist said.

The next sign of spring will be seen in the greenhouses going up in the store parking lots in March, KELO-TV reported.

