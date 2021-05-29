Virus pandemic helps convince salon stylists to go it alone

She and other boutiques in the building once worked for places like Cost Cutters, or Supercuts, dubbed “fast service salons.”

“Fast service is why I left,” said Rubi Stevens, a nail technician with 11 years of experience and now owner of Rubi’s Nails in the building.

Salons take a commission, sometimes about 40% or so of each person’s work, Stevens said. Now she’s making more money with less visits and better service.

“I’ve seen scraping tools still have pieces of skin on them at the chains I worked at. Oh, and they rust,” said Stevens.

Stevens set up shop in December 2020 and took all her own clients with her. She used a loan from family to start and to get better tools of her own.

For people like Rose Brown, only her clients saved her from the pandemic, when salon appointments were scarce. Now she’s back to being busy, but once worried.

“We didn’t get any assistance since we’re sole proprietors of our work and we stayed open, but I didn’t have a boss telling me to stay home either,” Brown, owner of Your Unique Salon in the building and a veteran of the hair industry for over 30 years, said.