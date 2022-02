A police chief in southern South Dakota has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence, according to court documents.

The Argus Leader reports Wagner Police Chief Timothy Lee Simonsen was arrested on Jan. 22 for DUI, careless driving and a seat belt violation

Simonsen’s DUI charge was his first offense. he was released on a personal recognizance bond on Jan. 24, according to court documents.

