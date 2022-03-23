Wagner woman charged in connection with death of toddler son

WAGNER, S.D. (AP) — A mother has been charged in Charles Mix County in connection with the death of her 2-year-old son.

Calarina Drapeaux, 27, has been charged with abuse or cruelty to a minor and two drug counts. She faces an initial appearance March 29 at the courthouse in Lake Andes.

Drapeaux’s 31-year-old boyfriend, Leonard Sharpfish Jr., has pleaded not guilty to the abuse felony charge and two drug counts in the child's death last month. Sharpfish faces a trial in May.

Drapeaux brought the boy to the hospital in Wagner where he was found to have extensive bruising and fresh and healing broken bones, officials said. He was later pronounced dead.

Judge Donna Bucher has denied a reduction in Drapeaux’s $30,000 bond, calling the defendant “a danger to the community,” according to court papers.

In making the bond request, defense attorney Brooke Swier Schloss said her client’s incarceration has kept her from a job interview, an obstetrics visit for her high-risk pregnancy and a counseling session with a therapist where her medication was scheduled to be adjusted, the Yankton Press and Dakotan reported.

Charles Mix County State’s Attorney Steve Cotton objected to the bond reduction request. He noted Drapeaux’s child had other injuries, including what appeared to be cigarette burn-type abrasions and he noted reports that said the boy was very badly abused “to the point where no conscious adult could have lived in the same house and not been aware of the abuse.”

Swier Schloss did not immediately return a call Wednesday requesting further comment.

