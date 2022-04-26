Wagner woman pleads guilty in connection with son's death

LAKE ANDES, S.D. (AP) — A Wagner woman has pleaded guilty to felony child abuse in connection with the death of her 2-year-old son.
Twenty-seven-year-old Calarina Drapeaux agreed to a plea deal and appeared in Charles Mix County court Monday. The felony charge carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine.
In exchange for Drapeaux’s guilty plea, the prosecution dropped three counts of aggravated assault, the Yankton Press and Dakotan reported. Drapeaux had previously pleaded not guilty to all the charges and was scheduled for an August trial.
Judge Bruce Anderson has set a June 6 sentencing.
Anderson had previously agreed to the defense’s request for a bond reduction. The judge lowered the $30,000 bond to $10,000 and allowed cash or surety.
Subsequently, Drapeaux, who is pregnant, was able to post bond and was no longer in the Charles Mix County Jail in Lake Andes, officials said.
Meanwhile, Drapeaux’s live-in boyfriend, Leonard Sharpfish Jr., 31, has pleaded not guilty to felony abuse and two drug charges. He faces a May trial.
